AVAILABLE PROPERTIES

Lake of the Ozarks: Fall Special starting at $4,595 – $95 down – $69 per month. Own for investment, Owner financing. Also: Acreage tracts available. Free lake access and boat ramps, close to a handicapped accessible covered fishing dock with lighted area.

Prices good through November 18th. Take Lake Road 135-12 to Ivy Bend Office. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Call until 7 p.m. everyday. 573-372-6493. www.ivybendlandoffice.com. We now offer Military and First Responder discounts.