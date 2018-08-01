River Hills Housing, Inc. Equal Housing Opportunity in Hartsburg: 1 bedroom senior apartment, Must be 62 yrs old, handicap or disabled. Rent based on income. RA for those who qualify when available. Please leave a msg w/contact info. 573-657-4556

For Rent: 1 Bd house in Hartsburg. $450/mo. Pets negotiable. W/garage and shop. Available August 1st. 573-657-0404. Leave message.

Office for Lease: 501 C S. Henry Clay (facing Jose Jalapeños), 750 sq ft, 2 large offices, reception area, ADA bath & storage closet. $850/month. Contact Carl Freiling at 573-268-7212. South County Realty at 573-657-4373.