River Hills Housing, Inc.

Equal Housing Opportunity in Hartsburg

1 bedroom senior apartment, Must be 62 yrs old, handicap or disabled. Rent based on income. RA for those who qualify when available. Please leave a msg w/contact info. Phone 573-657-4556

For Rent

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, large garage, nice patio. New units. $800/mo. Handicap accessible. Available May. Call 489-1236.