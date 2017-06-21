• Help Wanted – Get paid to take care of your loved ones at home. Missouri Medicaid required. Helpful Hand In-Home Care. Call 314-375-6602. (lr-06/28)

• Library Part-Time – Southern Boone County Public Library has a part-time 30 hours per week position available. Please visit our website at www.dbrl.org/employment for more information. An application is required by June 23. Daniel Boone Regional Library system is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to social, ethnic and cultural diversity.