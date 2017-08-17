Apprentice Lineman

Boone Electric Cooperative, a progressive rural electric cooperative serving approximately 30,000 consumers in the mid-Missouri area, currently has an opening for the position of Apprentice Lineman in its Operations Department. This position works under the close direction of a line foreman, lead lineman and journeyman lineman to learn the lineman trade in order to provide effective and efficient operations, maintenance and construction of overhead and underground electric distribution lines.

Candidates must possess a high school diploma or equivalent. Successful completion of an apprentice lineman training program is preferred, but not required. Candidates must possess or obtain a valid MO Class “A” CDL. Candidates must have strong mathematical skills as well as the ability to perform very demanding physical work in all types of weather conditions and at extreme heights. Candidates must reside, or be willing to move to a residence, within the residency requirements for this position since overtime is required to restore power during outages.

The pay scale for this full-time position is $24.22 to $34.83 per hour with an excellent benefits package including medical, dental and vision insurance, pension plan and 401k match. To apply, qualified candidates should submit a resume by Friday, August 25, 2017, to:

Human Resources Dept.

Boone Electric Cooperative

P.O. Box 797, Columbia, MO 65205

or email: comments@booneelectric.com

For a complete job posting, go to www.booneelectric.coop

EOE/Drug-Free Workplace

No phone calls please.