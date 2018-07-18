Take another look at your career with Central Bank of Boone County

• Teller – Full-Time Ashland Branch

• Financial Associate/Loan Assistant Ashland Branch

Visit us online at www.centralbankbc.net to submit a resume and apply today.

Click on Careers> Current Openings> Job Search

For information about job opportunities please contact our Human Resources Department at 573-874-8571 or email careers@boonebank.net. Equal Opportunity/Affimative Action Employer • M/F/Vet/Disabled

• Salesperson Wanted! Busenbark Flooring in Columbia, MO is hiring experienced Salespeople. Salary plus commission and benefits. Pleas call Jennifer at 573-474-7550 for interview.

• Help Wanted: PT Dental Assistant. Ashland Office. Will train. Please call 573-657-9404 OR 573-657-9034.

• Hentges Tree Service is looking for someone with farm or chainsaw experience. Openings in Fulton and Jefferson City areas. Please call: 573.893.2896.

• The Boone County Journal is looking for a reporter to provide community news to readers for the Journal and its website bocojo.com. This part-time job will include covering meetings, community events and breaking news. Basic photography skills are a plus. Email resume or brief cover letter to: bruce@bocojo.com. The Journal is equal opportunity employer.

• First Dental is taking applications for dental assistants, hygienists, office assistants, full- and part-time. Training available. Located in Ashland next to Moser’s. jess@firstdental.care