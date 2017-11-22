Utility Service Worker

Boone Electric Cooperative, a progressive rural electric cooperative serving approximately 30,000 consumers in the mid-Missouri area, currently has an opening for the position of Utility Service Worker in its Engineering Department. This position is responsible for reading electric meters, connecting and disconnecting meters, installing surge protection equipment and performing underground utility locates for the cooperative.

Candidates must possess a high school diploma or equivalent. Candidates must obtain and maintain a valid MO Class “E” CDL. Candidates must have strong organizational and technical skills as well as the ability to perform demanding physical work in all types of weather conditions and in various terrain. Candidates must reside, or be willing to move to a residence, within the residency requirements for this position since overtime is required.

Pay is competitive with an excellent benefits package including medical, dental and vision insurance, pension plan and 401k match. To apply, qualified candidates should submit a resume by Thursday, November 30, 2017, to:

Human Resources Dept. Boone Electric Cooperative P.O. Box 797, Columbia, MO 65205 or email: comments@booneelectric.com. For a complete job posting, go to www.booneelectric.coop EOE/Drug-Free Workplace

No phone calls or drop-ins please.