City of Columbia: Maintenance Mechanic – 773

$15.990-$19.588 hourly, Min to Mid; Commensurate with Training and Education Economic Development department is accepting applications for a Maintenance Mechanic position. Applicant must have a High school diploma or equivalent. Minimum of one year relevant experience. Must be able to perform skilled work involving the maintenance and repair of airport facilities. Considerable knowledge of practices, tools, and equipment associated with one or more trades, such as carpentry, plumbing, electrical, painting, masonry or HVAC. Ability to operate trucks, tractors, spreaders, snow plows, lawn mowers, plow trucks, forklifts, backhoes, blower trucks, and sweepers. Must acquire and maintain a Class B CDL with air-brake endorsement within 3 months. Maintain a valid driver’s license and successfully complete an annual TSA background check. Hours: 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Official City of Columbia application form must be completed at www.gocomojobs.com by the deadline of November 22, 2017.