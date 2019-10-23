• Greenway Shuttles: Part-Time Shuttle Bus Drivers needed in Columbia, Missouri. Afternoon, Night & Weekend shifts available. Requires: CDL with passenger endorsement. Contact Doug at: 573-268-4084 or ggaoil@yahoo.com

• Fiscal Officer: The Mid-Missouri Regional Planning Commission (Ashland, MO) is seeking candidates for a part-time Fiscal Officer position. Fiscal Officer work activities will include maintaining accurate financial records, processing payroll, preparing invoices, preparation of monthly financial reports, and human resource responsibilities. Individual may also be asked to assist with some grant administration activities. A complete job description may be found at midmorpc.org. Qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree with major coursework in accounting, public administration, business administration, or related field, and two years of relevant experience. Additional experience may be considered in lieu of educational requirement. QuickBooks experience is preferred. Salary based on relevant experience and qualifications. Interested candidates are asked to submit a resume and cover letter to midmorpc@midmorpc.org by October 28, 2019.

• Drivers Needed: Assisted Transportation Services, Inc. seeks caring and reliable part-time/variable hour drivers. Transport elderly and disabled clients to and from medical appointments. CDL not required. Retirees encouraged to apply. Competitive wages and benefits. EOE. 573-818-4643. Learn more or apply online at: www.assistedtransportation.com

• Sentinel Lumber: NOW HIRING YARD HELP/DELIVERY DRIVER Full-Time, some overtime and Saturdays. Must have Driver’s License. Class E or CDL preferred, but we can help you get one. SENTINEL LUMBER 109 INDUSTRIAL DRIVE ASHLAND, MISSOURI

• Help Wanted: Someone with farm or chainsaw experience. Openings in the Columbia and Jefferson City areas. Starting wage $13.24/hour. If interested, please call Hentges Tree Service at 573-893-2896.