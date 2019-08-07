ASHLAND HEALTH CARE: Ashland Health Care is looking to hire an Evening Cook. 2pm to 7pm. 300 S. Henry Clay Blvd. Ashland.

HELP WANTED: Computer software configuration, Microsoft application. Individual needs assistance. Call Jan: 573-999-9468.

TEMPORARY: The Boone County Journal is looking for a temporary Sports Reporter for the fall 2019 semester. Please contact us at 573.657.2334 or send an email to reporter@bocojo.com

HELP WANTED: Someone with farm or chainsaw experience. Openings in the Columbia and Jefferson City areas. Starting wage $13-24/hr. If interested please call Hentges Tree Service at: 573-893-2896.

Treasurer/Deputy City Clerk

Department/Agency of Position: City of Ashland, MO

Wage/Salary: $46,000.00 – $56,000.00

Date Posted: July 22, 2019

Closing Date: Until Filled

Position Summary:

This is a professional level position appointed by the Mayor and Board of Alderman of the City of Ashland. This position is responsible for maintaining complex accounting and systems records, analyzing revenue transactions, monitoring cash flows and preparing financial reports. Work involves critical aspects of cash reconciliation, allocations, maintenance of general and subsidiary ledgers, and month end closing. This position also performs a variety of clerical and secretarial duties to support the operations of the City of Ashland. The Treasurer/Deputy City Clerk maintains, reconciles and balances a variety of bank accounts and investments. Processes payroll, quarterly taxes, 1099’s and W-2’s. This position also processes monthly employee benefits, prepares journals, daily cash receipts, utility billing, accounts payable and receivable.

Minimum Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and 3 years of related, professional level accounting experience, or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience will be accepted. Governmental accounting/finance work experience and fund accounting experience preferred. Applicants possessing Certified Public Accountant (CPA) or Certified Public Finance Officer (CPFO) licensure are preferred.

• Candidate must demonstrate proficiency with Word, Excel, Outlook, Access and PowerPoint.

For more information, please contact Shelley Martin, Treasurer/Deputy City Clerk at (573)657-2091 or treasurer@ashlandmo.us. Complete job description and application can be found at the City of Ashland’s website (ashlandmo.us). Send cover letter, resume and application to treasurer@ashlandmo.us.

The City of Ashland is an Equal Opportunity Employer and participates in E-Verify. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the City will provide reasonable accommodations to qualified individuals with disabilities. The City of Ashland is a drug free and alcohol free work place. A pre-employment drug screening is required for this position.