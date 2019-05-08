• Adventures in Learning is how hiring a full time group leader and a part time assistant. Must be 18 and pass a MO background check including fingerprints. Experience not required. For more info call Sharon @ 573-657-9282.

• Ashland Healthcare is hiring CNA’s for days, evenings, nights, weekends. 300 Henry Clay Blvd., Ashland. Call 657.2877.

• Hentges Tree Service – Help Wanted: Someone with farm or chainsaw experience. Openings in the Columbia and Jefferson City areas. Starting wage $13.24/hour. If interested, please call Hentges Tree Service at 573-893-2896.

• Boone Electric Cooperative: Member Service Representative: Boone Electric Cooperative, a progressive rural electric cooperative serving approximately 30,000 consumers in the mid-Missouri area, currently has an opening for the position of Member Service Representative. This position is responsible for processing utility payments, billing inquiries, collections and connect and disconnect requests for members’ utility accounts. Candidates must possess a high school diploma or equivalent and possess excellent customer service skills. Candidates must have strong organizational skills, be able to handle multiple tasks and to work in a busy, fast-paced environment. Candidates should be proficient in Microsoft Office software. The pay scale for this position is $16.74 to $24.69 per hour with an excellent benefits package including medical, dental, vision, pension and 401k match. To apply, qualified candidates should submit a resume by Wednesday, May 15, 2019, to: Human Resources Dept. – MSR Boone Electric Cooperative P.O. Box 797, Columbia, MO 65205 or email: comments@booneelectric.com. For more information and a full job posting, go to www.booneelectric.coop EOE/Drug-Free Workplace

• City of Ashland – Public Works Supervisor: The City of Ashland, Missouri, a growing community located midway between Jefferson City and Columbia, Mo., seeks experienced, proven public works professional for Public Works Supervisor. This is a small department consisting of two additional employees and some temporary summer help. Responsible for directing all department operations, including storm water management, streets and sidewalks, parks, building maintenance, installation and inspections of public improvements. Must be able to work effectively with field, technical and supervisory personnel and the public. Applications and job description can be picked up at City of Ashland, 109 East Broadway, Ashland, Mo., 65010 or on the City website at: www.ashlandmo.us