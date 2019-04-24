FIRE DISTRICT SEEKS ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District is accepting applications for a part-time administrative assistant position working approximately 20 hours per week (Mon-Fri day hours). The duties include performing data entry of average 70 department call reports per month into provided Firehouse software, data entry for training & certifications, database table maintenance and preparing reports from database, listening to and disbursing district voicemails, insurance claim information requests, preparing firefighter call reimbursements, use of Quickbooks for preparing checks for payment and financial statements for the Board and other general administration duties as assigned by Chief, Officers, or Board. The qualified applicant will be able to work autonomously and efficiently, and work well with officers, firefighters, Board, and vendors. Send resume to email board@sbcfpd.org or mail SBCFPD Admin Asst Position, PO Box 199, Ashland, MO 65010. Requests for consideration should arrive by Friday April 26, 2019.

_________________________________________________________________________________

CITY HALL TEMPORARY SUMMER HELP

The City of Ashland is accepting applications for a City Hall Temporary Summer Help. Applications will be accepted up to April 26, 2019, or until the position is filled. This position performs a wide range of administrative and office support activities to facilitate the efficient operation of the organization.

Necessary skills include computer skills, with a background in maintaining a general ledger, accounts payable, billing, asset management and work orders. Experience in clerical and administrative procedures with attention to detail are critical. The optimal candidate is customer service oriented. Duties also include serving as a City Hall receptionist, accepting utility payments and processing building permits.

Starting pay is commensurate with experience. Apply at Ashland City Hall 109 East Broadway, Ashland, MO., Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. An application form can be down loaded from the City website. Drug testing and a criminal history background check are required. The City of Ashland is an E-verify employer.

_________________________________________________________________________________

CITY ADMINISTRATOR POSITION

The City of Ashland is seeking a qualified individual for the position of City Administrator. This position shall be the Chief Administrative Assistant to the Mayor. The City Administrator shall coordinate and be responsible for the administrative operations of all City Departments, including developing, recommending and implementing policies, program planning, financial management, administrative and operations of all City functions and services. Qualifications: The person appointed shall be a graduate of an accredited University or College, majoring in public or municipal administration, or shall have the equivalent qualifications and experience in financial, administration and /or public relations field. Salary is dependent upon qualifications and experience.

A complete job description is available by emailing Cityclerk@ashlandmo.us or on the City’s website at www.ashlandmo.us. Submit cover letter, resume and references to: City of Ashland, Attn: Mayor, P.O. Box 135, Ashland, Mo. 65010 or by email to: Mayor@ashlandmo.us. Position will remain open until filled. EOE

_________________________________________________________________________________

HELP WANTED

Someone with farm or chainsaw experience. Openings in the Columbia and Jefferson City areas. Starting wage $13.24/hour. If interested, please call Hentges Tree Service at 573.893.2896.

_________________________________________________________________________________