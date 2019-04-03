• Ashland Health Care is hiring: Evening or weekend LPN. Evening or night CNAS. Weekend CNA. Apply in person.

• City of Ashland – Summer Help: The City of Ashland Public Works Department has openings for summer help. Duties include light and heavy physical labor associated with street maintenance, water/sewer maintenance, mowing, facility maintenance and other duties as assigned. Applicants 16 years of age and older are welcome to apply. Applicants 19 years of age and older must have a High School Diploma or GED equivalent. Pre-employment drug screening is required. This position will report for assignment Monday though Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The City of Ashland will not offer benefits. Applications are available to pick up from Ashland City Hall or www.ashlandmo.us and may be submitted at Ashland City Hall. Applications will be accepted until May 3, 2019 at 5:00 p.m.