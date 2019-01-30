Ashland Healthcare

RN’s, LPN’s, CNA’s: APPLY IN PERSON.

300 S. Henry Clay Blvd., Ashland.

573-657-2877

________________________________________________________________

Wastewater/Equipment Operator

Full-time operator needed. Pay range $17.64 to $26.47 plus benefits. Applicants must be capable of working outdoors for extended periods of time. Position is assigned standby duty on a regular rotation. High school diploma or GED, wastewater and heavy equipment operations experience; or equivalent combination of education and experience. Knowledge of electronic system monitoring a plus. Must possess a valid MO CDL, must obtain a Class A within one year. Must have a responsible driving record and pass a drug screen. Must obtain a Wastewater Operator’s License, Class D within 1 year.

Email resume to: LOswald@bcrsd.com or apply at Boone County Regional Sewer District, 1314 N. 7th Street, Columbia. BCRSD is an affirmative action, equal opportunity institution. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.