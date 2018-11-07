Vehicle and Facility Maintenance Helper

Boone Electric Cooperative, a progressive rural electric cooperative serving approximately 30,000 consumers in the mid-Missouri area, currently has an opening for the position of Vehicle and Facility Maintenance Helper in its Operations Department. This position splits time between assisting mechanics with preventative maintenance on fleet vehicles including oil changes, minor repairs and cleaning vehicles and assisting facility maintenance workers with grass cutting, landscaping and light construction on BEC’s headquarters and property.

Candidates must possess a high school diploma or equivalent and be able to acquire skills and knowledge of basic automotive repairs and landscaping and construction techniques to include operation of lawn mowers, weed eaters, hand and power tools and other related equipment. Candidates must possess or obtain a valid MO Class “E” Chauffer’s license. Previous experience in automotive or diesel mechanics or carpentry is preferred, but not required. For a full list of qualifications, please visit www.booneelectric.coop/employment

This position offers a competitive wage with an excellent benefits package including medical, dental and vision insurance, pension plan and 401k match.

To apply, qualified candidates should submit a resume by Wednesday, November 21, to:

Human Resources Dept.

Boone Electric Cooperative

P.O. Box 797, Columbia, MO 65205

or email: comments@booneelectric.com.

For more information, go to www.booneelectric.coop

EOE/Drug-Free Workplace

No phone calls please

______________________________________________________

First Dental is taking applications for dental assistants, hygienists, office assistants, full- and part-time. Training available. Located in Ashland next to Moser’s. jess@firstdental.care

______________________________________________________

Help Wanted: Someone with farm or chainsaw experience. Openings in the Fulton and Jefferson City areas. If interested, please call: Hentges Tree Service at 573-893-2896.