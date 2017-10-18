• General Cleaner – part-time/evening hours. Must pass background & drug test. Visit www.atkinsinc.com to fill out an online application.

• Lead Preschool Teacher at Child’s World Play School. Mon-Friday, 8am-4pm. Salary negotiable. Email resume to debbiewren@centurytel.net

• Church Secretary (Part-time) – At Ashland Baptist Church. For more information, call 573-657-4653 or send resume to: 203 East Broadway, Ashland MO 65010.

• BOONE COUNTY COLLECTOR OFFICE SPEC PT POOL Pay: $12.00/hr The Boone County Collectors Office is accepting applications for temporary Office Specialists. The successful individuals’ responsiblitities will include working with the public, assisting taxpayers, sorting, opening, and processing mail, cashiering, updating addresses into the computer, and ten keying. Apply by visiting our website at www.showmeboone.com/hr An Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer

• Facility Attendant/Cashier for Columbia Regional Airport $9.00-$10.00/hr Applicants must: be at least 18 years old, have experience with computers; obtain a City of Columbia Food Handler Permit. Official City of Columbia application must be completed at www.gocomojobs.com.

• Job Fair October 20, 2017 from 10a-3p Ashland City Hall Locally owned company who has been in business since 1925. We are a staple of our local communities with tremendous brand recognition. Our services include, ground maintenance, pest control and commercial cleaning. Positions available: Floor Technician – Full time/Columbia General Cleaner – Part time/ Ashland We will be taking applications and doing interviews while on site. Looking forward to seeing you there!