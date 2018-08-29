The Callaway Bank

Lending Assistant- Are you are a detail oriented, dependable individual who enjoys working in a team environment? If so, The Callaway Bank has an opening for a Lending Assistant at the Ashland location. This challenging position would be responsible loan processing and set-up. This position is also responsible for preparation and follow-up on loan documentation (real estate, commercial and agricultural) as directed by the loan officers. Proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel is needed. 2-3 years lending or lending operations experience is preferred, but not required. Email your resume to humanresources@callawaybank.com with job title in subject line.

Assistant Branch Manager- If you have an outgoing and cheerful personality, positive attitude, and enjoy working in a fast paced fun team environment, The Callaway Bank has an opening at our facility in Ashland, Missouri for Assistant Branch Manager. This position is responsible for directing, developing, and evaluating the activities and sales of daily branch operations for the branch and branch personnel. Assistant Branch Manager responsibilities include expanding and maintaining customer relationships, developing staff using leadership and supervision, meeting sales expectations, and demonstrating the ability to maintain an operationally sound facility. 2-4 years of financial related work experience and/or equivalent education in banking/finance and/or management is required. Email your resume to: humanresources@callawaybank.com with job title in subject line.

“The Callaway Bank is an Affirmative Action / Equal Opportunity Employer. M/F/Vet/Disabled. The Callaway Bank recommends the National Career Readiness Certificate.”

Boone County Family Resources

Assistant to the Executive Director – Staff Attorney: Boone County Family Resources, a leader in developmental disability services, is looking for a Missouri licensed attorney interested in working in an administrative capacity for our agency. Part time (.5-.75 FTE) position with excellent benefits. Assistant to the Executive Director qualifications include a degree from a four-year accredited college or university and a license to practice law in Missouri. The primary duty is to assist the Executive Director in maintaining compliance with, and keeping abreast of, regulatory requirements. Key responsibilities include: HIPAA Privacy Officer; Train staff or develop training materials to comply with federal and state requirements; Assist with contract preparation, review and management; Assist staff in responding to subpoenas, document requests, ADA requests, and FMLA issues; and Serve as Corporate Compliance Officer. This position assists with program and policy development and is expected to exercise considerable initiative and independent judgment in planning and carrying out responsibilities.

Interested applicants can apply through our website:

www.bcfr.org/about-us/careers/

Boone County Journal

The Boone County Journal is looking for a reporter to provide community news to readers for the Journal and its website bocojo.com. This part-time job will include covering meetings, community events and breaking news. Basic photography skills are a plus. Email resume or brief cover letter to: bruce@bocojo.com. The Journal is equal opportunity employer.

Hentges Tree Service

Help Wanted: Someone with farm or chainsaw experience. Openings in the Fulton and Jefferson City areas. If interested please call Hentges Tree Service at 573-893-2896.