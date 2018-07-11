• City of Columbia: Airport Safety Officer $18.418 hourly Economic Development department is now accepting applications for Airport Safety Officer. High school diploma or equivalent with a minimum of one year relevant experience. Works under the general supervision of the Airport Safety Supervisor. Responsible for law enforcement and fire/medical services along with airport operations to ensure a safe and properly functioning airport in accordance with local, state, and federal laws and regulations. Ensure the safe operation of the airfield, including runways, taxiways, and ramps, in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration procedures. Ability to obtain CPR, POST Officer, ARFF, EMT and First Responder Certification. Maintenance of certifications is a requirement for continued employment. Must maintain a valid driver’s license. Class B preferred. Must successfully complete an annual TSA background check. For complete job description and to apply, go to at www.gocomojobs.com by the deadline, July 18, 2018.

• The Boone County Journal is looking for a reporter to provide community news to readers for the Journal and its website bocojo.com. This part-time job will include covering meetings, community events and breaking news. Basic photography skills are a plus. Email resume or brief cover letter to: bruce@bocojo.com. The Journal is equal opportunity employer.

• First Dental is taking applications for dental assistants, hygienists, office assistants, full- and part-time. Training available. Located in Ashland next to Moser’s. jess@firstdental.care

• Hentges Tree Service needs someone with farm or chainsaw experience. Openings in the Fulton and Jefferson City areas. If interested please call 573.893.2896