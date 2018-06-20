• First Dental is taking applications for dental assistants, hygienists, office assistants, full- and part-time. Training available. Located in Ashland next to Moser’s. jess@firstdental.care

Accountant

Boone Electric Cooperative, a progressive rural electric cooperative serving approximately 30,000 consumers in the mid-Missouri area, currently has an opening for the position of Accountant in its Finance Department. This position maintains the Cooperative’s financial records and processes accounts payable and payroll among other Finance Department Activities.

Candidates should have an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, math or related field. Significant accounting-related work experience may be substituted for the degree requirement. For a full list of qualifications, please visit: www.booneelectric.coop/employment

This position offers a competitive wage with an excellent benefits package including medical, dental and vision insurance, pension plan and 401k match. To apply, qualified candidates should submit a resume by 5 p.m., Friday July 6, to:

Human Resources Dept. Boone Electric Cooperative P.O. Box 797, Columbia, MO 65205 or email: comments@booneelectric.com.

For more information, go to: www.booneelectric.coop

EOE/Drug-Free Workplace

No phone calls please.