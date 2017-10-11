• General Cleaner – part-time/evening hours. Must pass background & drug test. Visit www.atkinsinc.com to fill out an online application.

• Lead Preschool Teacher at Child’s World Play School. Mon-Friday, 8am-4pm. Salary negotiable. Email resume to debbiewren@centurytel.net

• Church Secretary (Part-time) – At Ashland Baptist Church. For more information, call 573-657-4653 or send resume to: 203 East Broadway, Ashland MO 65010.

• Facility Attendant/Cashier for Columbia Regional Airport $9.00-$10.00/hr Applicants must: be at least 18 years old, have experience with computers; obtain a City of Columbia Food Handler Permit. Official City of Columbia application must be completed at www.gocomojobs.com.

• Job Fair – October 20, 2017 from 10a-3p at Ashland City Hall. Locally owned company who has been in business since 1925. We are a staple of our local communities with tremendous brand recognition. Our services include, ground maintenance, pest control and commercial cleaning. Positions available: Floor Technician – Full time/Columbia General Cleaner – Part time/ Ashland We will be taking applications and doing interviews while on site. Looking forward to seeing you there!