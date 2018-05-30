CITY HALL ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT: The City of Ashland is accepting applications for a City Hall Administrative Assistant. Applications will be accepted to June 8, 2018, or until the position is filled. The position is a non-exempt position, hours are 8am to 5pm, Monday through Friday. This position performs a wide range of administrative and office support activities to facilitate the efficient operation of the organization, to include but are not limited to: Collection of utility bills, preparation of monthly billings, monthly/yearly reports, overseeing utility accounts, assisting customers both in person and over the phone.

Necessary skills include computer skills (Microsoft Word, Excel and Publisher), ability to obtain a notary, the ability to analyze account information, prepare monthly documents, track cash and check transactions. A background in accounts receivables and cash management preferable, along with experience in clerical and administrative procedures with attention to detail are critical. The candidate will interact directly with the citizens of Ashland and will be expected to have excellent communication and problem solving skills.

Starting pay is commensurate with education and experience. Apply at Ashland City Hall 109 East Broadway, Ashland, Mo., Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. An application form can be downloaded from the City website. Drug testing and a criminal history background check are required. The City of Ashland is an E-verify employer.

Help Wanted: Someone with farm or chainsaw experience. Openings in the Fulton and Jefferson City areas. If interested please call Hentges Tree Service at 573-893-2896.