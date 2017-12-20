City of Columbia

Airport Maintenance Foreman

$19.788/hr. – $24.240/hr.

The City of Columbia is accepting applications for a Maintenance Foreman at the Columbia Regional Airport. The successful applicant will perform highly skilled lead work involving the maintenance and repair of the airport facilities. This will involve but not be limited to making sure necessary supplies and equipment are ready and available to crew when needed. Repairing lights on the taxiway and runways, repairing cracks, repainting markings and trimming grass around lights and signs. This position will perform electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning work. This position is also responsible for repairing and installing heating and air conditioning units. The successful candidate will prepare and maintain records for weekly and monthly reports as well as prepare time records for payroll. This position is responsible for inspecting completed work and ensuring it is done safely and properly.

A high school diploma or equivalent is required. A minimum of five years of relevant experience is preferred. The position must maintain a valid Class B CDL with air brake endorsement and the person in this position must be able to successfully pass an annual TSA background check.

A complete job description can be found on our website.

An official City of Columbia application must be completed at www.gocomojobs.com by December 23, 2017.