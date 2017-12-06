Field Engineer

Boone Electric Cooperative, a progressive rural electric cooperative serving approximately 30,000 consumers in the mid-Missouri area, currently has an opening for the position of Field Engineer in its Engineering Department. This position is responsible for designing and staking new power lines, obtaining right-of-way easements, county and state permits and meeting with developers, contractors and new home builders to determine location of new electrical facilities for the cooperative.

Candidates must possess a high school diploma or equivalent and have at least five years experience in electric distribution engineering or line construction. A technical or vocational degree in engineering, drafting, surveying or electrical distribution operations is preferred, but not required. Candidates must obtain and maintain a valid MO Class “E” CDL. Candidates must have strong organizational and technical skills as well as the ability to handle multiple projects with varying deadlines and strong project management skills.

Pay is competitive with an excellent benefits package including medical, dental and vision insurance, pension plan and 401k match. To apply, qualified candidates should submit a resume by Wednesday, December 13, 2017, to:

Human Resources Dept. – Field Engineer

Boone Electric Cooperative

P.O. Box 797, Columbia, MO 65205

or email: comments@booneelectric.com. For a complete job posting, go to www.booneelectric.coop

EOE/Drug-Free Workplace

No phone calls or drop-ins please.