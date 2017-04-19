• 405 Sappington Dr. – Saturday 7:30 -?. Teaching supplies, baby clothes, bike, household, something for everyone!

• 606 Winter Way – MULTI-FAMILY SALE: Wheelbarrows, tiller, lawn wagon, lawn tools, mower, extension ladders, misc items. 8am to 3pm.

• The Senior Center, 406 Douglas – BLOOMING BARGAINS: Great deals on garden items.

• 401 Meadowmere Dr – Haven’t had a garage sale in 10 years: Three-family’s treasures. By the park. Fri 7a-3p, Sat 7a-3p. • 206 Redtail Dr – Fri & Sat from 7am – ?

• HUGE SALE: 16025 South JD Sapp (off of Liberty). Toys, bicycles, girls clothes, books, vanity table, couch, Barbie dream house, framed artwork. All priced to move!”

• 209 Marinas (Sunset Meadows). Sat. from 7am-noon. Book collections, women’s plus size clothing, men’s clothing, vanity table, 3 shelf stand, rolling office chair, kitchen items, picture frames, junior clothes, shoes, household items, loveseat, curio cabinet, outdoor furniture and more.

• 603 Redwood Dr. – Moving Sale. Fri & Sat from 7am to 2pm. Funiture and more.

• 305 Redwood Dr. – Sat. 7-?. Quilter going out of business. Come and build your stash. Kids stuff, other items.

• 403 Oak St. (3 blocks behind McDonald’s) Annual OCD-Organized Garage Sale. Fri & Sat April 21st & 22nd 6:30am – Noon. Pre-teen and juniors clothes all seasons, girls size 10 to 14 and Juniors size 0/1 to 7/8, many name brands including American Eagle, Forever 21, Rue 21, Charlotte Russe, H&M, Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Hollister, Wet Seal, and Delia’s. Men’s & women’s clothing, semi-formal & formal dresses, shoes, costumes, backpacks and bookbags, dozens of books, Southern Boone wear, and lots of miscellaneous. Rain or shine! Possibly open Thursday evening April 20th – watch Swap Shop for announcement.

• 940 Eagle Point Drive. Lots of clothes – Boys size L-XL, Teen Men’s S-M, Teen Girl and Women’s Various Sizes. Toys and various other items.

• 911 Golden Eye Ct. 10×10 Commercial grade EZ Up Tent w/sides, Sharp microwave, Antique Singer Sewing machine w/cabinet, misc. items.

• 601 Mustang Dr (Palomino Ridge), Saturday, April 22, 7am to Noon. Lots of clothes, tools, households, movies, electronics, misc.

• 513 Summertime Dr. Thurs, 1-7pm, Fri., 9-5pm, Sat., 7-?. Charity Sale. Clothes name brand priced to sell. Household items, DVD’s, lots of misc. We’ve had TONS of donations. See ya there.

• 206 Renee Dr. Fri & Sat. 7am-? Movwing Sale: Christmas, clothes, household items, misc.

• 505 Redwing Dr. Fri & Sat from 8am – 2pm.

• 106 Church St. Fri. Apr 21th and Sat. Apr. 22nd 8am – 1pm Multi Family Garage Sale Getting Ready to Move – Lots of home decor, some furniture, men’s & women’s clothing, football gear, SoBoCo/ MU wear, trundle bed, holiday decor and kitchenware.

• 607 Redwood. Sat. Apr. 22nd 7:30am – ? Bedding, baby items, name brand purses, dishes, tupperware, tables and barstools.

• 103 Amanda. Sat. 8am – ? Girls clothes (0-9mos), baby gear, household items, mens & womens clothes.

• 503 Terra Linda – Friday & Saturday.

• 512 Caspian Circle – Friday 6-8 pm & Saturday 7-Noon Women’s clothes X-small to X-large, boys clothes, toys lots of misc.