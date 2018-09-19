• 310 Eagle Lake Dr. – Chandlier for dining room in brushed nickel, mirror, curtain rods, bar stool x2, desk lamps, bench vice x2, log chains x2 @ 25 ft.

• 506 Peterson Ln. – Variety of household items, some furniture.

• 511 Springtime – EMPTYING OUT THE HOUSE- Friday & Saturday 8am-2pm- furniture, appliances, tools, garden ornaments, clothing, holiday decor and much more. Big price cuts Sunday at 8am to clear everything out.

• 512 Caspian Circle – Two Family Sale, Sat. 8a-noon. Women’s, men’s & boys clothing, toys, household items, misc.

• 3800 E. Biggs Rd. – Fri. & Sat. 7a-2p. Household items, clothes, lots of misc. items.

• 904 Kentucky Dr. – Sat. 7a-1p. Toys, kids clothes, tools, furniture, antiques and household items.

• 505 N. Henry Clay – Fri. 8a-5p, Sat. 7a-noon. Kids, womens and mens clothing, antiques, furniture, kitchen wares, lots of misc.

• 405 Sappington Dr. – Sat. 7:30a-2:30p. Teachers resources, teapot collection, boys clothing, preemie-18 mos clothing, furniture. Cancelled if rain.

• 2400 E. Fox Hollow Rd. – Sat. 7a-?. Household items, 4-5T boys clothing, adult clothing, lots of misc.

• 607 Autumn – Fri. & Sat. 7a-12. Boys clothing, household items, nice toys, lots of kids items.

• 113 Church St. – Sat. 8a-1p. Household items, some furniture, kitchenware.

• 602 Kristi Ln. – Thur. 4p-?, Fri. 7:30a-1p, Sat. 7:30a-1p. Furniture, 3X Mens clothing, fishing poles, lots of misc.

• 2925 E. Jennie Lake Rd. – Sat. 7a-2p. New smoker grill, new HP all-in-one printer, furniture, girls 4T-6X, housewares, toys, misc.

• Dr. Dooley’s Parking Lot on W. Broadway. – (Corner of Broadway and Maple Leaf). 8a-?. Multi-family sale. Kerosene heater, survey equipment, bathroom accessories, housewares.