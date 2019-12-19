This morning at approximately 10:36 a.m., a man suspected of shooting at Ashland Police was located and taken into custody. Eusebio Daniel Barjas-Real, 29, of Ashland was arrested by Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies at 105 E. Liberty Lane in Ashland.

Efforts to locate Barjas-Real had been ongoing since this incident occurred at approximately 11 p.m., December 17.

Mr. Barjas-Real was arrested for Assault 2ndDegree (Special Victim), Armed Criminal Action, and Property Damage 1stdegree, all related to the shooting incident. Bond has not yet been set on these charges. Mr. Barjas-Real was also arrested on outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court related to traffic and other misdemeanor offenses. Bond on the warrants totals $8550.00.

The investigation remains active and suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.